MLB.com - Wednesday 17th May, 2017

SAN DIEGO -- Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson stepped into the batter's box before he stepped onto the rubber Tuesday night. That, of course, did not bode well for the host Padres.

Milwaukee sent nine men to the plate in the top of the first inning, scoring five times and providing Nelson with all the support he needed in a 6-2 victory at Petco Park. The right-hander struck out eight over six-plus frames, while allowing two runs -- and he even chipped in offensively with an RBI single in the sixth.

Full Game Coverage

Padres left-hander Clayton Richard allowed two runs on four consecutive one-out singles, before Brewers catcher Manny Pina broke things open with a two-run double into the left-field corner. Richard settled in to throw six innings, striking out seven, while not issuing a walk.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Frenzied first: The Brewers' mashed during their five-run first, but the inning wasn't without a pair of Padres miscues. First, Hernan Perez lifted a looper to left that could have turned into a routine flyout. Matt Szczur initially broke backward, before realizing too late the ball would fall in front of him. It marked the second of the Brewers' four consecutive singles. Five batters later, the fifth run scored on Eric Sogard's chopper to short. Erick Aybar had vacated his position to cover the bag -- an apparent miscommunication on a pickoff attempt.

AJ Cassavell covers the Padres for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @ajcassavell.

Jay Paris is a contributor to MLB.com based in San Diego. He covered the Brewers on Tuesday.

This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.