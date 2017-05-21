MLB.com - Friday 19th May, 2017

Corey Knebel strikes out Austin Hedges looking to record the save and secure the Brewers' 4-2 win over the Padres

Sogard's decisive double came after an unrelenting battle with Padres reliever Ryan Buchter in which he fouled off six two-strike offerings. On the 12th pitch of the at-bat, Buchter left a fastball over the plate, and Sogard drove it over center fielder Manuel Margot, plating two runs.

The Hunter Renf-row: Renfroe's second-inning homer landed in the first row of seats in left field -- three days after his walk-off blast also landed there. The ball exited the yard in a hurry, and Renfroe's 17-degree launch angle was the lowest by a Padres hitter on a home run this season. The ball left Renfroe's bat at 110.1 mph, the hardest-hit ball of his Major League career, according to "He's not somebody that, when you prep for the Brewers, that's the first first name that you're prepping for, to be honest. We left different kinds of pitches in the middle of the plate. He hit a lot of pitches, and he hit balls hard. I don't know that he's a guy in that situation that we're going to be inclined to intentionally walk. I don't think any team in baseball has really had that conversation without a pitcher behind him. But he beat us this series. You tip your cap to him." -- Green, on Sogard

WHAT'S NEXT

Brewers: After spending 10-plus seasons in the Minors, Paolo Espino will make his Major League debut against the Cubs on Friday. The 30-year-old right-hander will pitch in the opener of a three-game set at Wrigley Field. Game time is set for 1:20 p.m. CT.

Padres: Jered Weaver quelled some talk about his rotation status with six innings of one-run ball on Sunday. The veteran right-hander starts Friday night in the first game of a three-game set against the D-backs at Petco Park. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. PT.

Tim Powers is a contributor to MLB.com based in San Diego who covered the Brewers on Thursday.

