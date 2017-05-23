MLB.com - Monday 22nd May, 2017

Eric Thames exits the game with an apparent injury and is replaced in the field by Jesus Aguilar in the bottom of the 5th

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson remained winless in six starts since his April 17 victory here, allowing six earned runs on seven hits in four-plus innings -- marking the third time in four May starts that Anderson couldn't clear the fifth. All three Cubs home runs off Anderson led off an inning; Zobrist in the first, Bryant in the third and Bryant again in the fifth.

Bend but don't break: The Brewers were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in six innings against Arrieta, who surrendered three singles, a walk and a hit batsman, committed an error and threw three wild pitches over his final three innings of work alone. But despite those moving pieces, the Brewers managed only one run. Milwaukee stranded a runner on third base in each of Arrieta's final three innings including the fifth, when the Brewers loaded the bases with no outs. Arrieta retired Eric Thames on a run-scoring groundout, Ryan Braun on an infield popup and Shaw on a swinging strikeout to limit the damage. Shaw, the Brewers' leader with 34 RBIs, spiked his bat and helmet in the dirt after fanning at an outside changeup.

When the Brewers last visited Wrigley Field in April, Thames was riding the five-game home run streak that made him one of Major League Baseball's most compelling early-season stories. He has been a different player in May, hobbled by persistent leg tightness that popped up again Sunday, as Thames was forced to exit the game after hobbling to first on his run-scoring groundout. Brewers: Jimmy Nelson had been preparing to pitch Sunday against the Cubs, but a weekend rainout at Wrigley Field pushed the right-hander two more days to Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. CT start against the Blue Jays at Miller Park. The Brewers swept the Jays in two games at Rogers Centre in April, but Nelson did not appear in that series.

Cubs: The Cubs will continue on with the current homestand, taking on the Giants Monday evening at 7:05 p.m. CT. Right-hander John Lackey (4-3, 4.37 ERA) will get the ball for the series opener. He's struggled at times this year, posting just three quality starts, but he has had some recent success against his Monday opponent. In 2016, the Cubs won both of Lackey's starts against the Giants, including one in the postseason.

