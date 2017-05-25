Sports Xchange - Wednesday 24th May, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Kendrys Morales belted a two-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday evening at Miller Park.

Blue Jays right-hander Joe Biagini, making his fourth career start, went 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs, five hits and three walks but left with a one-run lead.

Toronto's bullpen preserved the advantage. Danny Barnes (1-2) got credit for the win after throwing 1 1/2 scoreless innings. Ryan Tepera stranded two runners in the seventh inning, Joe Smith tossed a shutout eighth, and Roberto Osuna worked around a two-out walk to Eric Sogard in the ninth for his seventh save.

Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson lost the pinpoint control that marked his previous three starts and allowed four runs, eight hits and a walk while striking out three in five innings.

Nelson (2-3) ran into trouble early, allowing two first-inning singles only to get bailed out when Morales chopped into a double play to end the inning.

Nelson wasn't as lucky in the second. Three singles and a walk led to a 1-0 deficit, and Biagini made it 2-0 when he drove in a run on a fielder's choice.

Morales boosted that lead in the fifth, driving a 2-1 sinker off the batter's eye in center field for his eighth homer of the year.

Biagini hadn't allowed a hit since the first inning, but he gave up three straight singles to open the bottom of the fifth, with Orlando Arcia's hit making it 4-1.

Jonathan Villar drove in two runs for the Brewers with a one-out single to right and then stole second. Eric Thames followed with a walk, bringing Biagini's day to a sudden end.

Barnes struck out Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw to end the threat.

NOTES: Brewers manager Craig Counsell said RHP Junior Guerra was "tentatively scheduled" to return from the disabled list Friday with a start against Arizona. Guerra has been sidelined since straining his right calf three innings into his Opening Day start against the Rockies. ... Brewers 1B Eric Thames was in Milwaukee's starting lineup but is still battling soreness in his legs. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. ... The Blue Jays expect to have SS Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) and 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf) back this weekend. Both are on a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin. ... Toronto manager John Gibbons used the interleague series to tinker with his lineup, starting OF Jose Bautista at third for the first time since April 2013. ... Blue Jays LHP Francisco Liriano threw a simulated game as he works his way back from a shoulder injury.