Sports Xchange - Saturday 27th May, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Chris Iannetta hit a game-tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled ahead with two runs in the 10th to extend their winning streak to five games with a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers Friday night at Miller Park.

Milwaukee had taken a 2-1 lead in the eighth on Hernan Perez's RBI single, but Iannetta's blast forced extra innings.

In the 10th, Wily Peralta (5-2) was burned by a leadoff double by Chris Owings, who scored on a wild pitch to put Arizona ahead for good. Jake Lamb added an RBI double for an insurance run.

Fernando Rodney earned his 13th save with a scoreless 10th. T.J. McFarland (2-0), who pitched a scoreless ninth, got the win.

Junior Guerra started for the first time since straining his right calf on Opening Day and held the Diamondbacks to a run on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 5 2/3 innings of work.

The only blemish on his line came in the fourth on a solo home run by Lamb.

For a while, that appeared to be enough for Arizona right-hander Zack Godley, who allowed five hits and a walk while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Milwaukee finally challenged Godley in the sixth when Eric Thames reached on a one-out walk then moved to third on a single from Travis Shaw.

Godley's 1-1 offering to Domingo Santana got away from catcher Iannetta and Thames made a break for home. Iannetta, though, recovered the ball and tossed it to Godley, who made the tag as Thames was sliding, apparently ending the inning.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell challenged the call and, after a nearly two-minute review, it was upheld. Counsell was incensed by the decision and was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Jim Reynolds, leaving bench coach Pat Murphy to fill in for the remainder of the game.

Milwaukee finally got on the board an inning later when Jett Bandy homered off left-hander Jorge de la Rosa and took the lead an inning later against Andrew Chafin on Perez's RBI single to right.

Corey Knebel came on to close it out in the ninth. He had gone 14 innings without allowing a run and was two strikes away from retiring Iannetta to end the game, but instead, Iannetta drove a 1-1 fastball to left to tie the game at 2.

NOTES: Brewers OF Ryan Braun was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, just five days after he was activated. ... Braun's move to the DL cleared a roster spot for RHP Junior Guerra to return to action. Guerra has been sidelined since straining his right calf three innings into his Opening Day start. ... Diamondbacks LF Yasmany Tomas was back in the lineup Friday after missing two games with hip tightness. ... Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said OF AJ Pollock took batting practice Friday afternoon at the team's spring training complex but is still not expected to join team on the road trip. Pollock has been on the disabled list with a strained groin since May 15.