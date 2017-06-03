Sports Xchange - Friday 2nd June, 2017

NEW YORK -- Chase Anderson threw seven scoreless innings for the second straight start Thursday afternoon, when the Milwaukee Brewers edged the New York Mets 2-1 at Citi Field.

The Brewers (29-25) earned a split of the four-game series by winning the final two games over the Mets (23-29).

Anderson (4-1), who carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his previous start Saturday, allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out seven. He retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced.

Jacob Barnes gave up a homer to Wilmer Flores leading off the eighth before retiring the next three batters he faced. Corey Knebel earned his fourth save by working around a two-out walk in the ninth.

Hernan Perez had three hits and an RBI for the Brewers, who also received two hits and an RBI from Nick Franklin.

Lucas Duda had two hits for the Mets.

Right-hander Zack Wheeler (3-3) took the loss after allowing two runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings.

The Mets mounted their only threat against Anderson in the second, when Duda singled and Curtis Granderson walked with one out. Travis d'Arnaud laced a two-out single to left and New York third base coach Glenn Sherlock waved home Duda, but Franklin's throw beat him by more than 10 feet.

Franklin then had a hand in creating the Brewers' only runs. In the third, Franklin drew a leadoff walk, went to second on Eric Sogard's one-out single and scored on Perez's two-out double.

The Brewers doubled their lead during a weird fourth inning. Santana led off with a single, went to third on a one-out single by Jonathan Villar and scored on Franklin's single to left. Anderson followed by popping up a bunt attempt. D'Arnaud let it fall, but didn't throw to second to try to force Villar and threw too late to first to beat Anderson, who was credited with a single.

Sogard then popped up behind third base, but a bat boy got in the way of Flores as he tried to make the catch. Sogard was initially ruled out due to interference but the call was overturned, after which Mets manager Terry Collins was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz.

New York actually benefited from the call when Sogard hit into an inning-ending double play. But the inning was an appropriate coda to a bizarre 24-hour stretch for the Mets, whose mascot was captured on video making an obscene gesture to a fan during Wednesday night's 7-1 loss.

NOTES: Mets RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow) will make what is expected to be his final rehab start Friday night, when he pitches for Double-A Binghamton. ... Mets CF Curtis Granderson went 0-for-2 and remains one hit shy of 1,600 for his career. ... Brewers SS Orlando Arcia entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and struck out in the ninth as his 11-game hitting streak ended. ... Brewers 3B Travis Shaw and RHP Corey Knebel were named the team's player and pitcher of the month for May, respectively.