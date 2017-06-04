MLB.com - Saturday 3rd June, 2017

Jimmy Nelson pitches eight innings and ties a career high in strikeouts with 11, to lead the Brewers to a 1-0 victory over the Dodgers

Could someone spare an ice pack for Ben May? He was the home-plate umpire ringing up all those hitters.

"The swings and misses were amazing," said Kershaw, who set a season high with 14 strikeouts in seven innings before Dodgers relievers Pedro Baez, Grant Dayton and Jansen whiffed 12 more over the final five frames. "Our bullpen is pretty special. They throw that high fastball really well, and guys don't know if it's a strike or not and feel like they have to swing. Makes it really, really hard."

"The top of the strike zone was liberal tonight," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It was definitely in play. Their relievers, that's kind of what they're good at. I thought they got a whole bunch of early strikes there. They made some good pitches late and kept climbing the ladder."

The Brewers' matched an all-time mark they already shared with the 1971 Angels and the Cubs of just last month. In June 2004, Milwaukee struck out 26 times in a 17-inning, 1-0 win in Anaheim.

Counsell struck out twice that night before scoring the winning run on Scott Podsednik's double.

"It's too many. You're going to have a hard time winning a game striking out that many times, but it was a very well-pitched game," Counsell said. "Both sides pitched outstanding. I think that's what happens in the age of executed pitching, and that's what it was."

Ken Gurnick is a reporter for MLB.com.

This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.