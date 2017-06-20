Sports Xchange - Saturday 17th June, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Eric Thames hit a solo home run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to four games with a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday at Miller Park.

Thames' homer was his 19th of the season and one of four hit by Brewers while the Padres hit three.

Brewers starter Junior Guerra was knocked around early but settled in, holding San Diego without a hit while striking out four over his final five innings of work.

Miguel Diaz didn't last long in his second career start. A Rule 5 pick from the Brewers organization last winter, Diaz allowed four runs on five hits -- including a pair of home runs -- with a walk and five strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings of work.

The Padres gave Diaz the lead before he even threw a pitch.

An error on center fielder Keon Broxton allowed leadoff hitter Jose Pirela to reach and Guerra followed by walking Franchy Cordero.

Wil Myers made it a 3-0 game with his 13th home run and two batters later, Hunter Renfroe blasted one off the scoreboard in center to put the Padres up 4-0.

Milwaukee got a run back in the second when Travis Shaw crushed a 1-1 fastball to straight-away center and Broxton tied it up with a three-run shot in the fourth that chased Diaz.

Yangervis Solarte put the Padres ahead with a solo home run in the eighth off Jacob Barnes but Manny Pina answered in the bottom of the inning with his third of the season.

Corey Knebel struck out a pair in the ninth and Jared Hughes (3-1) worked a scoreless 10th for the Brewers.

NOTES: Padres RHP Jered Weaver threw a three-inning simulated game Friday as he works his way back from hip inflammation that's sidelined him since May 20. ... Padres manager Andy Green said that RHP Trevor Cahill (lower back strain) and CF Manuel Margot (right calf) have made progress in their rehab processes and could see game action in the near future. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun went through a full pregame workout Friday but starting a rehab assignment is complicated because of the upcoming minor league all-star breaks. ... Brewers 2B Jonathan Villar has been playing catch at taking light batting practice in the cage, but manager Craig Counsell said he doesn't have a timetable for returning from a strained lower back.