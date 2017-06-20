Sports Xchange - Sunday 18th June, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Cory Spangenburg and Chase d'Arnaud hit solo home runs in the 11th inning to lead the San Diego Padres to a 7-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Miller Park.

The Padres combined for five home runs, two of them off the bat of Yangervis Solarte, who has three in his last two games and four in his last nine.

Milwaukee hit three home runs, including an inside-the-park homer from Orlando Arcia.

Dinelson Lamet worked a career-best six innings, scattering four hits. He gave up three hits, including home runs to Arcia and Eric Thames in the third inning, but held Milwaukee to one hit in his final three innings and struck out five of his final eight batters.

Brewers starter Chase Anderson worked seven innings and allowed three runs and five hits. He also didn't walk a batter and struck out six while serving up two home runs.

Solarte put the Padres on the board in the second inning with a leadoff home run.

Lamet had struck out his first five batters, but Milwaukee struck back in the bottom of the inning, tying the score when Arcia hit the Brewers' first inside-the-park home run since Norichika Aoki in April 2012.

Anderson grounded out to first for the second out of the inning, but Eric Sogard followed with a single and Thames sent him home when he homered to right-center field to make it a 3-1 game.

Hunter Renfroe doubled and scored in the fourth to get the Padres within a run, and Wil Myers' two-out shot in the sixth knotted the score at 3.

The Padres left the go-ahead runner in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings. The Brewers managed just one hit in the final three innings before extras.

Carlos Torres retired his first two batters in the 10th inning but walked Myers before Solarte connected on a 2-2 fastball for his second homer of the day.

Milwaukee wasn't quite done, though, and tied the score in its half of the inning on a two-run blast from Keon Broxton -- his third home run in as many games -- but Jose Torres (4-2) left two runs stranded, sending it to the 11th.

Spangenberg crushed the first pitch from Oliver Drake (2-2) to right for his fourth of the season, putting the Padres on top, and D'Arnaud added an insurance run two batters later when he took a Drake pitch to left to make it a 7-5 game.

Torres retired Travis Shaw to open the bottom of the 11th and Phil Maton got the final two outs for his first career save.

NOTES: Milwaukee came into the game having won four straight for the third time this season and was in search of its first five-game winning streak since August 2015. ... Brewers starters have gone 9-4 with a 2.95 ERA in their last 23 games, holding opponents to a .230 average with 111 strikeouts during that stretch. ... Padres RHP Jered Weaver will make a rehab start Thursday with Triple-A El Paso. ... Padres OF Manuel Margot ran the bases before the game and is expected to begin a rehab assignment Monday or Tuesday, San Diego manager Andy Green said.