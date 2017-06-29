Sports Xchange - Wednesday 28th June, 2017

CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto and Adam Duvall hit a two-run homers, and Billy Hamilton and Eugenio Suarez added solo shots to lift the Cincinnati Reds to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.

Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and Orlando Arcia and Manny Pina added solo shots for Milwaukee, which spent its 38th day alone in first place in the National League Central.

It was the 22nd time that seven home runs were hit in a game since Great American Ball Park opened in 2003.

Milwaukee's Ryan Braun went 1-for-5 with a double in his first game back after missing 31 games with a left calf strain. Junior Guerra (1-2) took the loss after allowing eight runs in four-plus innings.

Tim Adleman (5-4) got the win for Cincinnati despite allowing five runs and three home runs in five innings. The Reds (32-44) won for only the third time in 17 games and for the second time in eight meetings this season against Milwaukee (41-38).

The Brewers had the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth, but Michael Lorenzen retired Stephen Vogt, who was making his Brewers debut as a pinch hitter, on a fly ball to right to end the inning.

Raisel Iglesias retired the Brewers in order in the ninth for his 13th save.

Hamilton's opposite-field home run in the first inning put Cincinnati ahead 1-0. It was only the second leadoff homer in Hamilton's career.

With one out and a runner aboard, Duvall launched Guerra's 0-1 pitch into the second deck of the left field bleachers to make it 3-0.

Devin Mesoraco added an RBI single to complete a four-run first in which Guerra also walked two and hit a batter.

Milwaukee homered twice off Adleman in the second with Pina belting his fifth and Arcia his sixth to cut the Brewers' deficit to 4-2.

Shaw's three-run homer in the third put the Brewers ahead 5-4. His 16th home run tied a single-season career high.

Suarez tied the score 5-5 in the third with his 12th homer. Votto put the Reds ahead 7-5 with his 21st home run in the fifth.

Guerra didn't make it out of the fifth after allowing the first four batters to reach. He allowed eight hits, half of which were homers.

Adleman yielded five hits and three walks while striking out seven.

NOTES: The Brewers reinstated LF Ryan Braun and INF Jonathan Villar from the 10-day disabled list and designated INF/OF Nick Franklin for assignment. ... The Reds selected the contract of RHP Kevin Shackelford from Triple-A Louisville, optioned RHP Austin Brice to Triple-A and designated RHP Jake Buchanan for assignment. ... Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart missed his seventh straight game with right quad tightness but could return during this series. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton's first leadoff homer came June 15, 2014, at Milwaukee off RHP Marco Estrada.