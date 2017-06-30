Sports Xchange - Thursday 29th June, 2017

CINCINNATI -- The first-place Milwaukee Brewers will be without one of their most consistent starting pitchers for an undetermined amount of time.

Right-hander Chase Anderson left the Wednesday night game at Great American Ball Park with a strained left oblique after pitching only one inning. Anderson appeared to grab his left side after striking out to end the second.

"I swung, and it literally felt like somebody stabbed me in the left side," Anderson said. "Not a good feeling. One of those injuries where you can't really pinpoint a time. It could be a month, it could be two months, hopefully nothing longer than that."

Anderson needed only eight pitches to get through the first inning, retiring the Reds in order with one strikeout. However, he was replaced by right-hander Paolo Espino to begin the second of the Brewers' 4-3 loss to the Reds.

"It's a DL stint, for sure," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Anytime you lose one of your five starters, it's a big blow. We're probably going to lose him for a pretty good bit of time here. The guy's pitching very, very well, and we'll have to cover in his absence. It's going to be difficult."

Coming into Wednesday's outing, Anderson was 11-3 with a 2.87 ERA in his previous 27 starts dating to last July. Counsell said the key for Anderson is renewed confidence in his curveball and the cutter.

"Chase has just become a better pitcher," Counsell said Tuesday. "He's trusting four pitches. I think he started the season last year trusting two pitches. That's a lot more options for hitters to defend and think about. That's a big difference."

Anderson is 6-2 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 starts this season, helping Milwaukee spend 39 days alone in first place in the National League Central.

"First time I've had this," Anderson said. "I've had a couple arm things in the past, but this is something new for me, new territory. It's unfortunate, very frustrating. Hopefully I can pick up where I left off when I get back."