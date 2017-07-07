Sports Xchange - Thursday 6th July, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Matt Garza pitched 6 1/3 innings, and Keon Broxton hit a two-run homer as the Milwaukee Brewers finished off a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Miller Park.

Garza (4-4) scattered five hits and two walks while striking out four to earn his first victory in four starts.

Broxton, who snapped an 0-for-15 skid a day earlier, homered for the first time since June 25.

Jayson Aquino (1-2), called up earlier in the day when scheduled starter Chris Tillman went on the paternity list, gave up four runs (three earned) and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven without issuing a walk in his second career start.

Travis Shaw put Aquino in an early hole with a double to lead off the second inning and scored when Broxton reached on an error by Manny Machado.

Ryan Braun opened the fourth inning with a double off the top of the wall in right and came home on a one-out single by Domingo Santana to make it 2-0.

Broxton homered later in the inning, sending Aquino's first pitch over the wall in center for his 14th home run of the season.

Oliver Drake, Jared Hughes and Corey Knebel combined to allow three hits and strike out seven over the final 2 2/3 innings to complete Milwaukee's fourth shutout of the season and second in the past 10 games.

NOTES: The Orioles activated LHP Zach Britton (left forearm strain) from the 60-day disabled list. RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. ... Brewers 3B Eric Sogard will get one more day to rest his sore ankles before the team decides whether to place him on the disabled list, manager Craig Counsell said. ... Milwaukee RHP Wily Peralta began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Peralta has been shelved since June 20 with a strained right calf and will pitch in two-inning stints as he continues his conversion into a reliever, Counsell said. ... The Brewers agreed to terms with prep OF Tristen Lutz, the No. 34 overall selection in last month's draft. Lutz will join the team's rookie-level Arizona League squad in Phoenix later in the week.