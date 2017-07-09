MLB.com - Saturday 8th July, 2017

NEW YORK -- Jesus Aguilar homered twice, including a grand slam, and tied Milwaukee's franchise record with seven RBIs, leading the Brewers to their fifth consecutive victory with a 9-4 win over the Yankees on Friday evening at Yankee Stadium.

Aguilar's power display overshadowed Aaron Judge's Major League-leading 30th home run, as the Milwaukee first baseman slugged a two-run homer off New York starter Jordan Montgomery and lifted a sacrifice fly off reliever Tyler Webb before delivering the biggest blow in the seventh inning, a drive to center field off Tyler Clippard for his first career grand slam.

The Brewers won for the eighth time in their last nine games despite tying a franchise record with five errors. Rookie left-hander Josh Hader was credited with the victory in relief of starter Junior Guerra, who permitted three runs (one earned) over 3 1/3 innings before leaving due to a 51-minute rain delay and a right shin contusion.

Montgomery waited out the delay but was lifted after 4 1/3 innings. Ji-Man Choi hit his second homer in as many games and Judge eclipsed Joe DiMaggio's 1936 club rookie home run record with a solo shot in the fifth, but it wasn't enough to keep the Yankees from their 17th loss in 23 games.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Clipped: After an 0-2 wild pitch led to two Brewers runs in the sixth inning, Clippard ran into more trouble in the seventh, issuing back-to-back one-out walks to Jonathan Villar and Domingo Santana. After a flyout, Travis Shaw was intentionally walked. Clippard then worked the count to 3-2 but couldn't sneak a 91.9-mph fastball past Aguilar, who mashed it a Statcast-calculated 424 feet toward Monument Park.

AllRise past Joe D: Judge became just the second rookie in Major League history to reach 30 homers prior to the All-Star break, joining Mark McGwire (33 in 1987) with his fifth-inning blast to center field off Hader. Judge's homer was the high point of the evening for the Yankees, who took a 4-2 lead before the bullpen coughed it up an inning later.

