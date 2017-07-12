Sports Xchange - Sunday 9th July, 2017

NEW YORK -- Clint Frazier hit a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the New York Yankees rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Yankees won for only the seventh time in 24 games since June 12 when Frazier drove a 97-mph fastball from Corey Knebel (0-2) well over the left field wall on a 1-and-0 count. Frazier quickly rounded the bases and was mobbed by his teammates at home plate.

The inning started when Didi Gregorius drew a four-pitch walk. Jacoby Ellsbury drew a one-out walk setting the stage for Frazier, who made his major league debut last Saturday in Houston.

Aroldis Chapman (2-0) struck out the side in the ninth after Dellin Betances fanned two in the eighth. Starter Luis Severino allowed a three-run homer to Domingo Santana in the first but little else in seven innings.

Blue Jays 7, Astros 2

TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki hit three-run home runs, Marcus Stroman pitched seven strong innings and Toronto defeated Houston.

Stroman (9-5) allowed six hits, three walks and one run, and struck out six to earn his second win in his past five starts. The Blue Jays assured themselves of at least a split in the four-game series with the victory over the Astros, who have the best record in the American League.

Marwin Gonzalez homered for the Astros. Houston starter Mike Fiers (5-4) allowed five hits, four walks and three runs in six innings. The right-hander struck out six.