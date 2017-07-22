MLB.com - Friday 21st July, 2017

Manny Pina scores on Orlando Arcia's groundout to second base, giving the Brewers a 2-1 lead in the top of the 4th inning

"I think it's another mile marker on the way. You've got to play better than .500. Nobody's won a division playing under .500," said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, whose team is now an NL Central-best 34-26 since May 13. "There will be no catching our breath or, 'Ah, we've made it.' We haven't made it. We're heading in the right direction. We're hunting the good stuff. We're playing better baseball."

