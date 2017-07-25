Sports Xchange - Sunday 23rd July, 2017

The Milwaukee Brewers activated infielder Eric Sogard from the 10-day disabled list and optioned slumping center fielder Keon Broxton to Triple-A Colorado Springs, the team announced on Saturday.

Sogard, 31, sustained a left ankle strain late in June and has not played since July 4. He is batting .331 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 43 games this season.

Broxton, 27, has gone hitless in his last five games while striking out seven times in 12 at-bats. He was forced out of the starting lineup because of his slump for Friday night's 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He struck out on three pitches as a pinch hitter.

Broxton is batting .218 with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs and 17 stolen bases, plus 124 strikeouts in 293 at-bats this season.