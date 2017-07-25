Sports Xchange - Sunday 23rd July, 2017

PHILADELPHIA -- Domingo Santana hit the tiebreaking single with one out in the top of the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers blew a seven-run lead but snapped a six-game losing streak with a 9-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Ryan Braun returned after missing three games with a sore wrist and drove in four runs for Milwaukee by going 3-for-3 and finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He was removed from the game when the Brewers nearly collapsed.

Jacob Barnes (3-1) gave up a three-run homer to Cameron Rupp in the eighth to forge an 8-8 deadlock, but Santana quickly helped the Brewers recover with a base hit to left field off Philadelphia closer Hector Neris (2-4).

Milwaukee's Brent Suter scattered five hits and allowed one run in six solid innings before the bullpen gave it all back.

Oliver Drake gave up an RBI double to pinch-hitter Cameron Perkins and a three-run homer to Cesar Hernandez.

Braun broke open the scoring in the top of the third inning when he stepped to the plate with two on and two outs. He continued his career dominance at Citizens Bank Park, smoking a double to right field and scoring Suter and Eric Thames. He later scored on a wild pitch from Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson.

Hellickson continued to struggle to get out of the third. Travis Shaw hit a double to the center field wall and former Philadelphia prospect Domingo Santana singled him home as Milwaukee scored four times with two outs.

Braun's two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning put the Brewers ahead 6-0.

The game started with a 26-minute rain delay thanks to some heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning. Both teams were unable to get much going in the first inning, but Philadelphia had a chance to take an early lead in the bottom of the second.

Odubel Herrera smashed a ground-rule double over the center field wall to move first baseman Tommy Joseph to third with one out. Cameron Rupp and Hellickson struck out to end the threat.

Herrera hit a solo homer over the right field fence to get the Phillies on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning.

NOTES: Brewers RHP Jacob Barnes had not allowed a run in his last 10 appearances before Saturday. ... Brewers OF Ryan Braun now has 11 homeruns and 33 RBIs in 30 career games at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez has reached base safely in five straight games since being activated from the disabled list. ... Phillies LF Howie Kendrick went 1-for-5 in his first start after being activated from the disabled list Friday.