Thursday 27th July, 2017

WASHINGTON -- Top Brewers prospect Lewis Brinson is back in the big leagues. Milwaukee announced on Wednesday that the outfielder has been recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs, with pitcher Matt Garza being placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a right lower leg strain.

Brinson was replaced by a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday for Colorado Springs, fueling speculation at the time he might have been traded.

Brinson, the Brewers' top-ranked prospect and No. 15 overall according to MLBPipeline.com, exited that Minor League game less than an hour after the Brewers beat the Nationals, 8-0, at Nationals Park in a game left fielder Ryan Braun exited in the middle of the eighth inning.

Asked after the game whether he was lifted because of the score, or whether he had tweaked one of the injuries that has cost him playing time in recent weeks, Braun said, "the score." He spent much of May and June on the 10-day disabled list for a left calf strain -- which led to Brinson's first stint in the Major Leagues -- then sat out three more games last week with a sore right wrist.

Brinson could help the Brewers in a pair of upcoming games against tough left-handers. They face the Nationals' Gio Gonzalez on Wednesday night, then they have a matchup against the Cubs' Jose Quintana on Friday at Miller Park. The Brewers' current center fielder, fellow prospect Brett Phillips, is a left-handed batter. Brinson hits right-handed.

In his first stint in the Majors, Brinson went 3-for-31 with 13 strikeouts. The Brewers optioned him back to the Minors on June 25, two days before Braun returned from the disabled list.

Brinson has been on fire since returning to the Minors, slashing .411/.465/.711 with 16 extra-base hits in 21 games before exiting Tuesday before he could take an at-bat.

