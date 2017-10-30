Monday 30th October, 2017

Movie Review

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
Has there ever been a major American director who is better at confounding and perplexing audience expectations than David Lynch? Many of his films are consciously structured to draw viewers in one direction before suddenly revealing that there is an ...

Featured story

Mueller's team criticised after charges leaked to media

WASHINGTON, U.S. - The revelation that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team had filed its first charges in its probe into the Russian election meddling spread across Washington like wildfire ...

