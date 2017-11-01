Sports Xchange - Saturday 29th July, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Brent Suter struck out five over a career-high seven scoreless innings as the Milwaukee Brewers took a game back in the National League Central race with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night at Miller Park.

Making his fifth start in place of right-hander Chase Anderson, Suter (2-1) held the Cubs to four hits and a walk. He outdueled Cubs lefty Jose Quintana (2-1), who took his first loss since being traded from the crosstown White Sox after giving up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings.

Jesus Aguilar led off the second with a single and scored later in the inning on Manny Pina's groundout to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Chicago put two runners on twice in the third but came up empty.

Milwaukee had a chance to make it a 3-0 game in the bottom of the inning when Ryan Braun took Quintana deep to right but Jason Heyward made a spectacular play, reaching over the railing atop the eight-foot wall to rob Braun of his 13th home run of the season.

Milwaukee loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth and took a 2-0 lead when Orlando Arcia reached on a fielder's choice, driving in a run. The Brewers loaded the bases again in the inning, driving Quintana's pitch count over 80 in the process, but he escaped without further damage by getting Braun to pop out to shallow center.

Chicago's Addison Russell missed his 11th homer of the season by mere inches in the eighth, instead flying out to right. However, Javier Baez followed and blasted Anthony Swarzak's first offering off the stadium club windows in left to make it a 2-1 game.

Travis Shaw helped Swarzek's cause, reaching into the Cubs' dugout to grab a Ben Zobrist popup for a second out. Swarzek walked Jon Jay to put the tying run on but protected the lead when he retired Bryant on a weak chopper to first.

Anthony Rizzo created drama in the ninth, drawing a leadoff walk against Brewers closer Corey Knebel. But Rizzo was left stranded at third when Knebel struck out pinch-hitter Kyle Schwarber for his 18th save of the season.

NOTES: Brewers RHP Chase Anderson will throw a bullpen session Saturday. Anderson has been out since June 29 with a strained left oblique. ... Since taking over for Anderson, LHP Brent Suter has posted a 1.50 ERA in five starts, including seven shutout innings Friday night. ... Prior to Friday. Chicago's starters had combined for a 10-0 record and 2.51 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP in 13 games since the All-Star break.