Saturday 4th November, 2017

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Milwaukee Sun.

More Information
2.8
42 ℉ | 44 ℉Milwaukee

International News

Section
{{item.TITLE}}

{{item.SOURCE}}

Milwaukee Sun

{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}}

Wisconsin News

Section
{{item.TITLE}}

{{item.SOURCE}}

Milwaukee Sun

{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}}

Movie Review

Loving Vincent
The first thing you are likely to hear about Loving Vincent is that each one of its more than 65,000 individual frames is an actual oil painting on canvas by one of some 115 artists. In fact, it is the ...

Featured story

Someone just messed with Trump's most favorite pass time

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In a weird way, those working at Twitter have real great powers.One such employee, on last day at work, managed to snatch away Trump’s favorite pass time for 11 whol ...

Read More